19809 Wyndmill Cir

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3/2 bedroom home PLUS DEN in immaculate condition located in beautiful Wyndham Lakes community! This pristine home offers wood floors throughout home, nice spacious eat in kitchen, breakfast bar and with stainless appliances, granite counters which will make any home chef very happy! Large Formal Dining area. Enjoy Neutral and attractive paint colors throughout home and many upgrades within the home and the Bonus room / Den which can be used as office or another 4th bedroom! The large backyard extends for open space to enjoy for quiet views and outside get together s. Home is located in Hillsborough County with highly rated schools. No smokers please for this home. This incredible Odessa home is available for early July move in date!

Includes LAWN SERVICE. (NO pets please)



$60 App Fee/Adult, Security Deposit Equal To One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance