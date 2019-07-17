All apartments in Keystone
Keystone, FL
19403 Melody Fair Pl
19403 Melody Fair Pl

19403 Melody Fair Place · No Longer Available
Location

19403 Melody Fair Place, Keystone, FL 33558
Villa Rosa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exquisitely designed and offers a number of elegant touches that set it apart. Highlighted by an open concept layout with wood flooring, tray ceilings, crown molding, an immaculate kitchen with granite counter-tops and high-end cabinetry, plantation shutters, a fireplace and lots of natural light. Got a large master bedroom and fantastic master bathroom with shower, jetted tub, double wraparound vanity, and privacy suite. The second full bath also has a double vanity and privacy suite. Walk in closets that offer plenty of storage. Laundry room comes with recently updated washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19403 Melody Fair Pl have any available units?
19403 Melody Fair Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 19403 Melody Fair Pl have?
Some of 19403 Melody Fair Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19403 Melody Fair Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19403 Melody Fair Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19403 Melody Fair Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 19403 Melody Fair Pl is pet friendly.
Does 19403 Melody Fair Pl offer parking?
Yes, 19403 Melody Fair Pl offers parking.
Does 19403 Melody Fair Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19403 Melody Fair Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19403 Melody Fair Pl have a pool?
No, 19403 Melody Fair Pl does not have a pool.
Does 19403 Melody Fair Pl have accessible units?
No, 19403 Melody Fair Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19403 Melody Fair Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19403 Melody Fair Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 19403 Melody Fair Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19403 Melody Fair Pl has units with air conditioning.
