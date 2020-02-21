18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Price Reduced for quick rental!! Pets are okay with additional rent. The perfect townhouse to rent in excellent school district. This is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath brand new townhome with screened in lanai, and open floor plan. The gated community offers a wonderful community center with massive pool, built in kitchen for bbq'ing, and a lounge area. Owner is including a brand new 65" TV to use while renting the property. Close to major highways, shops and restaurants. This location is extremely ideal for commuters to the airport and to downtown Tampa. Pictures don't do justice, come see this amazing unit today!