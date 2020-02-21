All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

18651 Noble Caspian Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18651 Noble Caspian Dr, Keystone, FL 33558
Cheval West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Price Reduced for quick rental!! Pets are okay with additional rent. The perfect townhouse to rent in excellent school district. This is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath brand new townhome with screened in lanai, and open floor plan. The gated community offers a wonderful community center with massive pool, built in kitchen for bbq'ing, and a lounge area. Owner is including a brand new 65" TV to use while renting the property. Close to major highways, shops and restaurants. This location is extremely ideal for commuters to the airport and to downtown Tampa. Pictures don't do justice, come see this amazing unit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have any available units?
18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18651 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg