18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

Brand new!! Gorgeous townhouse that features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage, with a lake view and located in the gated community of Sylvan Crossing in Lutz. The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops, with stainless steel appliances, all spacious bedrooms - master bathroom with walk-in closet and luxurious master bath, second floor laundry room with additional loft that can be used as a den/study. Rental requirements 1. 1 month security deposit. 2. 12 month lease preferred, no smoking. 3. Total monthly income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent. 4. No evictions or bankruptcies. 5. No criminal record, 6. Renters insurance required