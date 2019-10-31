All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM

18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE

18620 Noble Caspian Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18620 Noble Caspian Dr, Keystone, FL 33558
Cheval West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand new!! Gorgeous townhouse that features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage, with a lake view and located in the gated community of Sylvan Crossing in Lutz. The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops, with stainless steel appliances, all spacious bedrooms - master bathroom with walk-in closet and luxurious master bath, second floor laundry room with additional loft that can be used as a den/study. Rental requirements 1. 1 month security deposit. 2. 12 month lease preferred, no smoking. 3. Total monthly income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent. 4. No evictions or bankruptcies. 5. No criminal record, 6. Renters insurance required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have any available units?
18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18620 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKeystone 3 Bedroom Apartments
Keystone Apartments with PoolsKeystone Furnished Apartments
Keystone Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Sugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg