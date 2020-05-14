All apartments in Keystone
16869 Secret Meadow Drive
16869 Secret Meadow Drive

16869 Secret Meadow Dr
Location

16869 Secret Meadow Dr, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction. GORGEOUS 4 bd/ 2ba single family home - To Schedule a Self Guided Showing of this property click (or copy and paste) the following link:

https://showmojo.com/l/585134c060

Be the first to live in this Beautiful Two Story Single Family Home with Open Floor Plan, Kitchen with huge Island, Pantry Closet and 2 Car Garage

Loft and 4 bedrooms on the Second Floor.
Large Master Bedroom includes walk in closet, en suite bathroom with shower and double vanity.
Additional bathroom has double vanity, shower/tub. Separate Laundry Room on second floor.

2 pet allowed under 35lbs - $250 non refundable pet fee and pet registration are required.
No Dangerous Breeds

$100 non refundable HOA fee

If you have any questions about the property call David (813) 503-5318

***marketing photos used may be from the model unit***

To apply visit www.rentworkspm.com and click AVAILABLE PROPERTIES then APPLY NOW

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16869 Secret Meadow Drive have any available units?
16869 Secret Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 16869 Secret Meadow Drive have?
Some of 16869 Secret Meadow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16869 Secret Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16869 Secret Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16869 Secret Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16869 Secret Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16869 Secret Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16869 Secret Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 16869 Secret Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16869 Secret Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16869 Secret Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 16869 Secret Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16869 Secret Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 16869 Secret Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16869 Secret Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16869 Secret Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16869 Secret Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16869 Secret Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

