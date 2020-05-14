16869 Secret Meadow Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

New Construction. GORGEOUS 4 bd/ 2ba single family home - To Schedule a Self Guided Showing of this property click (or copy and paste) the following link:



https://showmojo.com/l/585134c060



Be the first to live in this Beautiful Two Story Single Family Home with Open Floor Plan, Kitchen with huge Island, Pantry Closet and 2 Car Garage



Loft and 4 bedrooms on the Second Floor.

Large Master Bedroom includes walk in closet, en suite bathroom with shower and double vanity.

Additional bathroom has double vanity, shower/tub. Separate Laundry Room on second floor.



2 pet allowed under 35lbs - $250 non refundable pet fee and pet registration are required.

No Dangerous Breeds



$100 non refundable HOA fee



If you have any questions about the property call David (813) 503-5318



***marketing photos used may be from the model unit***



To apply visit www.rentworkspm.com and click AVAILABLE PROPERTIES then APPLY NOW



