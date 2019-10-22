All apartments in Keystone
14522 Mirasol Manor Ct
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

14522 Mirasol Manor Ct

14522 Mirasol Manor Court
Location

14522 Mirasol Manor Court, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Exquisite Waterchase home on scenic pond - Exquisite home located on a scenic POND in the sought after gated, community of Waterchase! This beautiful home features an amazing foyer entry into the formal living/dining areas with gorgeous wood floors throughout, plantation shutters, custom paint, gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, staggered, crowned cabinetry, tile backsplash with granite inserts and recess lighting, vast eat-in area, beautiful family room with surround sound, two sets of triple sliders leading to the extended, double lanai, immense DOWNSTAIRS MASTER bedroom with sitting area, large walk-in closets with custom shelving, custom paint, wood floors and double sliders to the lanai, master bath with custom cabinetry, custom lighting, oversized shower with shower seating and garden Jacuzzi tub, Second, third guest bedrooms with like new carpet, custom paint, plantation shutters and huge walk-in closets, bonus room may be used as 5th bedroom, guest bath w/double sinks, 1/2 bath downstairs, upstairs bonus room with large closet are storage, smoke and pet free, alarm system and more! Waterchase is a GATED and guarded community with tennis and basketball courts, playground, soccer field, fitness center, 2 huge pools, and a wondrous slide!

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct have any available units?
14522 Mirasol Manor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct have?
Some of 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14522 Mirasol Manor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct is pet friendly.
Does 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct offer parking?
No, 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct does not offer parking.
Does 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct have a pool?
Yes, 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct has a pool.
Does 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct have accessible units?
No, 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 14522 Mirasol Manor Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
