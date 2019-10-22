14522 Mirasol Manor Ct

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system basketball court gym playground pool pet friendly tennis court

Exquisite Waterchase home on scenic pond - Exquisite home located on a scenic POND in the sought after gated, community of Waterchase! This beautiful home features an amazing foyer entry into the formal living/dining areas with gorgeous wood floors throughout, plantation shutters, custom paint, gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, staggered, crowned cabinetry, tile backsplash with granite inserts and recess lighting, vast eat-in area, beautiful family room with surround sound, two sets of triple sliders leading to the extended, double lanai, immense DOWNSTAIRS MASTER bedroom with sitting area, large walk-in closets with custom shelving, custom paint, wood floors and double sliders to the lanai, master bath with custom cabinetry, custom lighting, oversized shower with shower seating and garden Jacuzzi tub, Second, third guest bedrooms with like new carpet, custom paint, plantation shutters and huge walk-in closets, bonus room may be used as 5th bedroom, guest bath w/double sinks, 1/2 bath downstairs, upstairs bonus room with large closet are storage, smoke and pet free, alarm system and more! Waterchase is a GATED and guarded community with tennis and basketball courts, playground, soccer field, fitness center, 2 huge pools, and a wondrous slide!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5176047)