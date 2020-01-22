14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE

Amenities
This townhome features wooden floors on the main floor, newer carpet in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub. Attached two car garage with remotes, an enclosed lanai overlooking the pond and rear fenced yard with a private gate and a short walk to the community pool. Wood cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless appliances compliment this beautiful townhome. Neutral colors through-out, family room with separate dining area, and laundry room conveniently located upstairs. The club house has a an amazing resort style pool with water slide, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and exercise room all within a short distance to the town-home. A+ school district, gated/guarded community with an easy access to the Veteran's highway, Tampa International Airport, shopping malls and 20 minutes to the beaches.