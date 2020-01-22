All apartments in Keystone
14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE

14459 Mirabelle Vista Court · No Longer Available
Location

14459 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This townhome features wooden floors on the main floor, newer carpet in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub. Attached two car garage with remotes, an enclosed lanai overlooking the pond and rear fenced yard with a private gate and a short walk to the community pool. Wood cabinets in the kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless appliances compliment this beautiful townhome. Neutral colors through-out, family room with separate dining area, and laundry room conveniently located upstairs. The club house has a an amazing resort style pool with water slide, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and exercise room all within a short distance to the town-home. A+ school district, gated/guarded community with an easy access to the Veteran's highway, Tampa International Airport, shopping malls and 20 minutes to the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have any available units?
14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have?
Some of 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14459 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
