All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir.
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir.

14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e915e170d3 ---- This beautiful town-home is located in the Waterchase Community and has an open floor plan with second story, the eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances and glass-top stove, modern lightning, breakfast bar and tile flooring. Second floor has bamboo wood flooring, the master suite is roomy with two (2) walk-in closet and on-suite bath that boast his and hers vanity, soaking tub and a separate shower and water closet. Community amenities include: The Waterchase clubhouse is the social center and heart of our active community. The clubhouse grounds include four (4) lighted tennis courts, a multi-use activities field, two (2) Olympic size pools, one sporting a fabulously popular two-story water-slide, lighted basketball courts, and children\'s playground. The clubhouse contains a fitness center, activities room, meeting rooms, property management offices, and two-story fireplace-anchored great room. 24-hour manned guard gate, this family-friendly community is located within a top-rated school district; close proximity to numerous shopping malls, excellent restaurants, and golf courses; 30 minutes from downtown Tampa; 20 minutes from Tampa International Airport; and 20 minutes from popular Gulf beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. have any available units?
14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. have?
Some of 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. offer parking?
No, 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. has a pool.
Does 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. have accessible units?
No, 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg