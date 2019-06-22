14444 Mirabelle Vista Cir.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e915e170d3 ---- This beautiful town-home is located in the Waterchase Community and has an open floor plan with second story, the eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances and glass-top stove, modern lightning, breakfast bar and tile flooring. Second floor has bamboo wood flooring, the master suite is roomy with two (2) walk-in closet and on-suite bath that boast his and hers vanity, soaking tub and a separate shower and water closet. Community amenities include: The Waterchase clubhouse is the social center and heart of our active community. The clubhouse grounds include four (4) lighted tennis courts, a multi-use activities field, two (2) Olympic size pools, one sporting a fabulously popular two-story water-slide, lighted basketball courts, and children\'s playground. The clubhouse contains a fitness center, activities room, meeting rooms, property management offices, and two-story fireplace-anchored great room. 24-hour manned guard gate, this family-friendly community is located within a top-rated school district; close proximity to numerous shopping malls, excellent restaurants, and golf courses; 30 minutes from downtown Tampa; 20 minutes from Tampa International Airport; and 20 minutes from popular Gulf beaches.