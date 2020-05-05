14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE

Amenities

Check out this Beautiful Home with all the upgrades! This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Beautiful Playground, Salt water Pool, Spa and New fenced yard is Amazing from the first step inside the front door. You'll be impressed with the wood-look ceramic tile floors in the bedrooms and formal area and luxurious tile floor in the living and kitchen areas. You'll Feel like a Master Chef in this Kitchen with Thermador brand stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, Gas Stove, Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher. Granite Counter tops all around with upgraded tile back-splash. Living Room has a Great view of the heated pool and spa. Owners suite is large enough for King Size bed and bedside tables plus dressers. The Master bath boasts double sinks and separate garden tub and walk-in shower. Three other bedrooms make this house a home for any size family. Located in the Desirable Westwood Lakes neighborhood with it's beautiful landscaping, Community playground and basketball court. Close to the Airport, Beaches, Shopping, Dining and the best School (A) District.



No Pets Please.