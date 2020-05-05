All apartments in Keystone
14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE

14421 Pepperpine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14421 Pepperpine Drive, Keystone, FL 33626
Westwood Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Check out this Beautiful Home with all the upgrades! This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Beautiful Playground, Salt water Pool, Spa and New fenced yard is Amazing from the first step inside the front door. You'll be impressed with the wood-look ceramic tile floors in the bedrooms and formal area and luxurious tile floor in the living and kitchen areas. You'll Feel like a Master Chef in this Kitchen with Thermador brand stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, Gas Stove, Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher. Granite Counter tops all around with upgraded tile back-splash. Living Room has a Great view of the heated pool and spa. Owners suite is large enough for King Size bed and bedside tables plus dressers. The Master bath boasts double sinks and separate garden tub and walk-in shower. Three other bedrooms make this house a home for any size family. Located in the Desirable Westwood Lakes neighborhood with it's beautiful landscaping, Community playground and basketball court. Close to the Airport, Beaches, Shopping, Dining and the best School (A) District.

Don't Wait or it'll be too late! Call Today!! No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE have any available units?
14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE have?
Some of 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14421 PEPPERPINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

