Keystone, FL
13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE

13217 Royal George Avenue · (813) 632-9452
Location

13217 Royal George Avenue, Keystone, FL 33556
Eagles

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Immaculate home in The Eagles. Bamboo flooring in the foyer, great room, and dining room. All wet areas boast beautiful stone look tile. Large kitchen with plantation shutters and laundry room with washer/dryer included. Bedrooms boast neutral carpet. Large and open great room/dining combination. 4 bedrooms with a 3 way split which makes the 4th bedroom a wonderful office space, if need be. Screened in large patio overlooks tranquil conservation. Please note that the hot tub/spa in patio is non-warranted, Owner has no knowledge if operable and will not repair or remove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE have any available units?
13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE have?
Some of 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
