12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Excellent schools! Spacious, bright and open 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with private conservation views. Spacious living areas include formal living and dining rooms. Large Master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets. Kitchen overlooks the Family Room & includes dining nook with corner window, breakfast bar, under sink water conditioner and closet pantry. Master bath includes dual vanity, garden tub with walk-in shower & water closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious as well. Other features include inside utility, whole house water conditioner, irrigation system, & security system wiring.