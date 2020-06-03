All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE

12825 Castlemaine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12825 Castlemaine Drive, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Excellent schools! Spacious, bright and open 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with private conservation views. Spacious living areas include formal living and dining rooms. Large Master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets. Kitchen overlooks the Family Room & includes dining nook with corner window, breakfast bar, under sink water conditioner and closet pantry. Master bath includes dual vanity, garden tub with walk-in shower & water closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious as well. Other features include inside utility, whole house water conditioner, irrigation system, & security system wiring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE have any available units?
12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE have?
Some of 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with PoolKeystone Furnished Apartments
Keystone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg