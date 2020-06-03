12825 CASTLEMAINE DRIVE

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Excellent schools! Spacious, bright and open 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with private conservation views. Spacious living areas include formal living and dining rooms. Large Master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets. Kitchen overlooks the Family Room & includes dining nook with corner window, breakfast bar, under sink water conditioner and closet pantry. Master bath includes dual vanity, garden tub with walk-in shower & water closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious as well. Other features include inside utility, whole house water conditioner, irrigation system, & security system wiring.