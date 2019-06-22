12808 Eagles Entry Dr

Amenities

Odessa 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath Pool Home In Eagles Entry - Check out this beautiful home in private neighborhood of Eagles Entry. Private golf course, tennis courts, and so much more in this oasis in Odessa. The home features a three car garage for plenty of parking and storage. Step into the grand entrance with a large formal living dining room combo. Large kitchen overlooking the huge living room. Master bedroom with on suite master bath with large walk in shower and garden tub are located on the first floor. Laundry room also located on the first floor. Up stairs you will find a landing area that featurs a spacious office space. There is a large bedroom with its own private bathroom located up stairs. Two other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom each with its own sitting area, sink, and closet. Outside you will find an outdoor kitchen and pool/hot tub combo. This is a rare opportunity to rent a home in this community. Schedule your showing online today for a private viewing.



