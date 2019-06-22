All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 12808 Eagles Entry Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
12808 Eagles Entry Dr
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

12808 Eagles Entry Dr

12808 Eagles Entry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12808 Eagles Entry Drive, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Odessa 4 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath Pool Home In Eagles Entry - Check out this beautiful home in private neighborhood of Eagles Entry. Private golf course, tennis courts, and so much more in this oasis in Odessa. The home features a three car garage for plenty of parking and storage. Step into the grand entrance with a large formal living dining room combo. Large kitchen overlooking the huge living room. Master bedroom with on suite master bath with large walk in shower and garden tub are located on the first floor. Laundry room also located on the first floor. Up stairs you will find a landing area that featurs a spacious office space. There is a large bedroom with its own private bathroom located up stairs. Two other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom each with its own sitting area, sink, and closet. Outside you will find an outdoor kitchen and pool/hot tub combo. This is a rare opportunity to rent a home in this community. Schedule your showing online today for a private viewing.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4933001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12808 Eagles Entry Dr have any available units?
12808 Eagles Entry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12808 Eagles Entry Dr have?
Some of 12808 Eagles Entry Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12808 Eagles Entry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12808 Eagles Entry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12808 Eagles Entry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12808 Eagles Entry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12808 Eagles Entry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12808 Eagles Entry Dr offers parking.
Does 12808 Eagles Entry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12808 Eagles Entry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12808 Eagles Entry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12808 Eagles Entry Dr has a pool.
Does 12808 Eagles Entry Dr have accessible units?
No, 12808 Eagles Entry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12808 Eagles Entry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12808 Eagles Entry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12808 Eagles Entry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12808 Eagles Entry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKeystone 3 Bedroom Apartments
Keystone Apartments with PoolsKeystone Furnished Apartments
Keystone Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Sugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg