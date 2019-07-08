12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

**Upscale Townhouse in Gated Community ~ READY NOW** Located near WESTCHASE AREA offering 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, upstairs loft/bonus room, and 1 car garage. You will love all the modern grey on grey tones! ~ NEW luxury carpet, NEW laminate floors in downstairs living area, & all NEW paint throughout! Upgraded features include: kitchen w/ solid wood cabinets & crown molding, granite countertops, oversize tile, pendant lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the flexibility of the upstairs loft /bonus room. Private patio overlooking tranquil pond. Master bedroom has plenty of space for a king-size bed, and 2 closets! Laundry room is upstairs with front load washer & dryer included. This gated community features a resort style pool w/ cabana, and 2 tot playgrounds, all surrounded by lush conservation area. MONTHLY RENTAL INCLUDES BASIC CABLE, WATER/SEWER AND TRASH COLLECTION, PEST CONTROL AND GROUNDS MAINTENANCE. This one is a must see...call before it's gone! All information contained herein subject to change without notice to include any fees associated with the property.