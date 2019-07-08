All apartments in Keystone
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE

12581 Streamdale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12581 Streamdale Dr, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
**Upscale Townhouse in Gated Community ~ READY NOW** Located near WESTCHASE AREA offering 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, upstairs loft/bonus room, and 1 car garage. You will love all the modern grey on grey tones! ~ NEW luxury carpet, NEW laminate floors in downstairs living area, & all NEW paint throughout! Upgraded features include: kitchen w/ solid wood cabinets & crown molding, granite countertops, oversize tile, pendant lighting, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the flexibility of the upstairs loft /bonus room. Private patio overlooking tranquil pond. Master bedroom has plenty of space for a king-size bed, and 2 closets! Laundry room is upstairs with front load washer & dryer included. This gated community features a resort style pool w/ cabana, and 2 tot playgrounds, all surrounded by lush conservation area. MONTHLY RENTAL INCLUDES BASIC CABLE, WATER/SEWER AND TRASH COLLECTION, PEST CONTROL AND GROUNDS MAINTENANCE. This one is a must see...call before it's gone! All information contained herein subject to change without notice to include any fees associated with the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE have any available units?
12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12581 STREAMDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
