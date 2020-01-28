12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD

Amenities

Westchase - Pool care is included!! Westwood Lakes prime location 3 bedroom, 2 bath, pool, 2 car garage home updated inside and out. Come and see this awesome home for rent on a private conservation lot with no rear neighbors. This wonderful subdivision is perfectly located just minutes from great shopping, excellent schools, easy airport access and much more! This beautiful split floor plan home features an open concept, wood floors and newer carpet. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, a breakfast bar, newer stainless appliances and wood cabinets. Both baths are updated. Sliders lead out to the gorgeous pool which is surrounded by pavers and a large lanai. All this on a fenced conservation lot. The garage is large to fit all your cars and toys.