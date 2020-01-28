All apartments in Keystone
12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD

12521 Sparkleberry Road · No Longer Available
Location

12521 Sparkleberry Road, Keystone, FL 33626
Westwood Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Westchase - Pool care is included!! Westwood Lakes prime location 3 bedroom, 2 bath, pool, 2 car garage home updated inside and out. Come and see this awesome home for rent on a private conservation lot with no rear neighbors. This wonderful subdivision is perfectly located just minutes from great shopping, excellent schools, easy airport access and much more! This beautiful split floor plan home features an open concept, wood floors and newer carpet. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, a breakfast bar, newer stainless appliances and wood cabinets. Both baths are updated. Sliders lead out to the gorgeous pool which is surrounded by pavers and a large lanai. All this on a fenced conservation lot. The garage is large to fit all your cars and toys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD have any available units?
12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD have?
Some of 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD offers parking.
Does 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD has a pool.
Does 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12521 SPARKLEBERRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
