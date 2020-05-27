All apartments in Keystone
Location

12515 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL 33626

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2327 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream... featuring prep island, large built-in desk, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops & french doors opening out to front balcony overlooking Main Street. This unit offers TONS of NATURAL LIGHT throughout & the opportunity for open air living space with pocket sliding doors off the living room opening up to a spacious screened lanai which is a wonderful extension of the overall living space ! Third floor loft area is perfect for a home office , play or sitting area. Master Suite complete with double door entry & luxury master bathroom updates featuring large walk-in shower w/ frameless enclosure! More upgrades throughout include crown molding, contemporary cable railing on stairway, surround sound ceiling speakers, designer lighting, ceiling fans in all rooms & other custom design touches throughout... this unit is truly ONE OF A KIND! Oversized 2 car garage with ample storage. Just steps away from the community pool which is heated year round! Located walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bars, fitness facilities, banks, A-rated public schools and more! Easy access to the Veterans Expressway , Tampa International Airport & award winning white sand Gulf beaches! Become apart of this awesome community today!! ** WATER, SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 BASSBROOK LANE have any available units?
12515 BASSBROOK LANE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12515 BASSBROOK LANE have?
Some of 12515 BASSBROOK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 BASSBROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12515 BASSBROOK LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 BASSBROOK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12515 BASSBROOK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 12515 BASSBROOK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12515 BASSBROOK LANE does offer parking.
Does 12515 BASSBROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12515 BASSBROOK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 BASSBROOK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12515 BASSBROOK LANE has a pool.
Does 12515 BASSBROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 12515 BASSBROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 BASSBROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12515 BASSBROOK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12515 BASSBROOK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12515 BASSBROOK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
