12515 BASSBROOK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, LUXURY 3 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN PRIME LOCATION -- HAMPTON LAKES @ MAIN STREET!! WOOD Tile throughout main living spaces & carpet in all bedrooms. Sprawling kitchen is an entertainers dream... featuring prep island, large built-in desk, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops & french doors opening out to front balcony overlooking Main Street. This unit offers TONS of NATURAL LIGHT throughout & the opportunity for open air living space with pocket sliding doors off the living room opening up to a spacious screened lanai which is a wonderful extension of the overall living space ! Third floor loft area is perfect for a home office , play or sitting area. Master Suite complete with double door entry & luxury master bathroom updates featuring large walk-in shower w/ frameless enclosure! More upgrades throughout include crown molding, contemporary cable railing on stairway, surround sound ceiling speakers, designer lighting, ceiling fans in all rooms & other custom design touches throughout... this unit is truly ONE OF A KIND! Oversized 2 car garage with ample storage. Just steps away from the community pool which is heated year round! Located walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bars, fitness facilities, banks, A-rated public schools and more! Easy access to the Veterans Expressway , Tampa International Airport & award winning white sand Gulf beaches! Become apart of this awesome community today!! ** WATER, SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED**