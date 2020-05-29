12507 SILVERDALE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

IMMACULATE luxury townhome in the GATED COMMUNITY of South Hampton. Situated in the WESTCHASE area, this pristine END UNIT townhome is bordered by conservation on two sides and offers privacy and pretty views. This FORMER MODEL home is loaded with extras and upgrades....beautiful wood cabinetry, granite countertops, tile and wood flooring downstairs, upgraded lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted interior ( 8/2019) and a new washer and dryer. There is a screened patio off the kitchen/great room and a balcony off the large master suite. Enjoy the community POOL and easy access with a short drive to nearby restaurants and shops. Great schools! Move in ready, April 1 occupancy date. One small dog will be considered.