Keystone, FL
12507 SILVERDALE STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

12507 SILVERDALE STREET

12507 Silverdale Street · No Longer Available
Keystone
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Location

12507 Silverdale Street, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
IMMACULATE luxury townhome in the GATED COMMUNITY of South Hampton. Situated in the WESTCHASE area, this pristine END UNIT townhome is bordered by conservation on two sides and offers privacy and pretty views. This FORMER MODEL home is loaded with extras and upgrades....beautiful wood cabinetry, granite countertops, tile and wood flooring downstairs, upgraded lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted interior ( 8/2019) and a new washer and dryer. There is a screened patio off the kitchen/great room and a balcony off the large master suite. Enjoy the community POOL and easy access with a short drive to nearby restaurants and shops. Great schools! Move in ready, April 1 occupancy date. One small dog will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12507 SILVERDALE STREET have any available units?
12507 SILVERDALE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12507 SILVERDALE STREET have?
Some of 12507 SILVERDALE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12507 SILVERDALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12507 SILVERDALE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12507 SILVERDALE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 12507 SILVERDALE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 12507 SILVERDALE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 12507 SILVERDALE STREET offers parking.
Does 12507 SILVERDALE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12507 SILVERDALE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12507 SILVERDALE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 12507 SILVERDALE STREET has a pool.
Does 12507 SILVERDALE STREET have accessible units?
No, 12507 SILVERDALE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12507 SILVERDALE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12507 SILVERDALE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 12507 SILVERDALE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12507 SILVERDALE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
