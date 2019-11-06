2650 EAGLES CREST COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Call Fonda Dillard to see this great Key Vista 3 Bedroom plus office, One set up as a mother in law room, Three Bath and

Three car garage at the end of the cul de sac. This is a pool home too so you will be relaxing out there after a hard day. Close

to great schools and shopping. Restaurants close by as well. Community has a fitness room, tennis court, club house and

swimming pool for those extra guests. Split floor plan for downstairs 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and great for privacy. Fourth

bedroom or Office or TV room upstairs is a loft style. Three car garage for maximum storage. Available Dec 1 or sooner

possible.