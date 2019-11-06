All apartments in Key Vista
Find more places like 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Vista, FL
/
2650 EAGLES CREST COURT
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

2650 EAGLES CREST COURT

2650 Eagles Crest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2650 Eagles Crest Court, Key Vista, FL 34691
Key Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Call Fonda Dillard to see this great Key Vista 3 Bedroom plus office, One set up as a mother in law room, Three Bath and
Three car garage at the end of the cul de sac. This is a pool home too so you will be relaxing out there after a hard day. Close
to great schools and shopping. Restaurants close by as well. Community has a fitness room, tennis court, club house and
swimming pool for those extra guests. Split floor plan for downstairs 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and great for privacy. Fourth
bedroom or Office or TV room upstairs is a loft style. Three car garage for maximum storage. Available Dec 1 or sooner
possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT have any available units?
2650 EAGLES CREST COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Key Vista, FL.
What amenities does 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT have?
Some of 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2650 EAGLES CREST COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Vista.
Does 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT offers parking.
Does 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT has a pool.
Does 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT have accessible units?
No, 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2650 EAGLES CREST COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBeacon Square, FLHoliday, FLTarpon Springs, FLElfers, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake, FL
Port Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLTrinity, FLJasmine Estates, FLOldsmar, FLKeystone, FLBayonet Point, FLHudson, FLSafety Harbor, FLWestchase, FLOdessa, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College