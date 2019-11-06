2650 EAGLES CREST COURT

Amenities
Call Fonda Dillard to see this great Key Vista 3 Bedroom plus office, One set up as a mother in law room, Three Bath and
Three car garage at the end of the cul de sac. This is a pool home too so you will be relaxing out there after a hard day. Close
to great schools and shopping. Restaurants close by as well. Community has a fitness room, tennis court, club house and
swimming pool for those extra guests. Split floor plan for downstairs 3 bedrooms and 3 baths and great for privacy. Fourth
bedroom or Office or TV room upstairs is a loft style. Three car garage for maximum storage. Available Dec 1 or sooner
possible.