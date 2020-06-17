All apartments in Key Largo
60 Central Avenue

60 Central Avenue · (305) 282-0721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Central Avenue, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 824 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets. Owners Park, just a few meters from the property, all fenced with area to park your trailer while you go fishing, boat ramp, and clear deep ocean water to swim. On the dock you'll find tables to clean your catch.. Picnic Area with Barbeques are also available.. Huge backyard all fenced, no neighbors on either side of the property. Convenient located near downtown Key Largo and Tavernier Towne Shopping Center and Movie Theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Central Avenue have any available units?
60 Central Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Central Avenue have?
Some of 60 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
60 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 60 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Largo.
Does 60 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 60 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 60 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Central Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 60 Central Avenue has a pool.
Does 60 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 60 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
