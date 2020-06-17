60 Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill media room

Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets. Owners Park, just a few meters from the property, all fenced with area to park your trailer while you go fishing, boat ramp, and clear deep ocean water to swim. On the dock you'll find tables to clean your catch.. Picnic Area with Barbeques are also available.. Huge backyard all fenced, no neighbors on either side of the property. Convenient located near downtown Key Largo and Tavernier Towne Shopping Center and Movie Theater.