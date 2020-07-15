Apartment List
112 Apartments for rent in Kenneth City, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
5913 48th Avenue N
5913 48th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1295 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
Kenneth City
6008 49th Avenue North
6008 49th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1969 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 1 mile of Kenneth City

1 Unit Available
6440 62nd Ave N. 202
6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
920 sqft
Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565 Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent.

1 Unit Available
Jungle Terrace
3498 68TH STREET N
3498 68th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
968 sqft
New Listing! Beautiful Tyrone area 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Brand new flooring and appliances have been installed. This unfurnished home features an open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
5350 64th Circle East N G3
5350 64th Circle East North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
840 sqft
Unit G3 Available for $1025 w/ move in special!!! - Property Id: 306729 Proudly offering unique floor plans with studio, one, two, and three bedroom options, you are sure to find just the right apartment to fit all of your needs.
Results within 5 miles of Kenneth City
Verified

$
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

19 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Verified

24 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,269
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

$
24 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified

22 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified

20 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,856
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified

15 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1230 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified

$
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

287 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
Verified

47 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

20 Units Available
Central Plaza
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

48 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,540
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified

14 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Verified

24 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified

186 Units Available
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1453 sqft
With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom
Verified

14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,040
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified

4 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified

21 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Kenneth City, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kenneth City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

