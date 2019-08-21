All apartments in Kenneth City
4320 56TH STREET N.
Last updated August 21 2019

4320 56TH STREET N

4320 56th St N · No Longer Available
Location

4320 56th St N, Kenneth City, FL 33709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT HOME! This Home is REMODELED, with Gleaming Terrazzo Floors Throughout! All New 2" Blinds and Ceiling Fans Throughout. Spacious Living Room with Large Windows. Remodeled Kitchen with Gorgeous Dark Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Sink & New Fixtures. All New Appliances Include Glass Cook Top, Built-In Oven, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Remodeled Bathroom with New Cabinet, Granite Counter Top, New Tub Surround Tile, and New Fixtures. Master Bedroom has Two Long His & Hers Separate Closets, Separated by a Built-In Vanity. Dining Area with Sliding Glass Doors Lead Out to a Large Deck Area, Great for Cook Outs and Family Gatherings! Very Large Fenced Yard Leads Down to the Lake. Storage Shed. Oversized 1 Car Garage has Remote with Multiple Shelving for Storage, Plus a Work Bench. Washer & Dryer "As Is." Small Pet Possible with Pet Profile and $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4320 56TH STREET N have any available units?
4320 56TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenneth City, FL.
What amenities does 4320 56TH STREET N have?
Some of 4320 56TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 56TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4320 56TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 56TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 56TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 4320 56TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4320 56TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 4320 56TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 56TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 56TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 4320 56TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4320 56TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4320 56TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 56TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 56TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 56TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 56TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.

