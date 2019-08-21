4320 56TH STREET N.

Amenities

Property Amenities: parking, cats allowed, dogs allowed, garage, pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT HOME! This Home is REMODELED, with Gleaming Terrazzo Floors Throughout! All New 2" Blinds and Ceiling Fans Throughout. Spacious Living Room with Large Windows. Remodeled Kitchen with Gorgeous Dark Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Sink & New Fixtures. All New Appliances Include Glass Cook Top, Built-In Oven, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Remodeled Bathroom with New Cabinet, Granite Counter Top, New Tub Surround Tile, and New Fixtures. Master Bedroom has Two Long His & Hers Separate Closets, Separated by a Built-In Vanity. Dining Area with Sliding Glass Doors Lead Out to a Large Deck Area, Great for Cook Outs and Family Gatherings! Very Large Fenced Yard Leads Down to the Lake. Storage Shed. Oversized 1 Car Garage has Remote with Multiple Shelving for Storage, Plus a Work Bench. Washer & Dryer "As Is." Small Pet Possible with Pet Profile and $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.