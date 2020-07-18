8650 SW 133rd Avenue Rd Apt 219

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool guest parking tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo on the second floor with great distribution in a gated community. Laundry facility in every floor. Large enclosed and screening balcony with new floor and, a closet for storage. The community has a beautiful green area, multiple pools, double tennis courts, basketball courts, pools tables, a club house and, plenty of guest parking spaces.( this unit has two assigned parking spaces, but you can park more cars if you need it) Water and sewer included in the rent. The place is surrounded by excellent schools, restaurants and shopping centers. The property has a new A/C and a new water heater ( installed in 2/2020)



(RLNE5845197)