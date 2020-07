Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court elevator pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court

Nice 2B/2b apartment on 3rd floor with beautiful and big kitchen. Large screened balcony with a beautiful garden view. Quick approval (3 business days) Big community pool and another pool beside the building; with tennis court, basketball and racketball courts. BBQ area. Very well maintained community and gated. 24 hours security. Washer & Dryer in every floor! No pets allow by association. Processing fee $50 paid by tenant to Global Luxury Realty.