Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

144 Beacon Lane

144 Beacon Lane · (561) 301-2083
Location

144 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL 33469

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy this beautifully decorated CBS pool home in the beachside community of Jupiter Inlet Colony. This home offers 3 bedrooms with updated bathrooms, travertine floors, a cozy florida room overlooking the meticulously manicured large back yard complete with a custom heated pool, spacious decking in total privacy. Walk to beach and indulge in the pristine blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Located on the southern tip of Jupiter Island, JIC is patrolled by it's own police force and offers fine dining and world class golf nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Beacon Lane have any available units?
144 Beacon Lane has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 Beacon Lane have?
Some of 144 Beacon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Beacon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
144 Beacon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Beacon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 144 Beacon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter Inlet Colony.
Does 144 Beacon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 144 Beacon Lane does offer parking.
Does 144 Beacon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Beacon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Beacon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 144 Beacon Lane has a pool.
Does 144 Beacon Lane have accessible units?
No, 144 Beacon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Beacon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Beacon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Beacon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Beacon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
