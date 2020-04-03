144 Beacon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy this beautifully decorated CBS pool home in the beachside community of Jupiter Inlet Colony. This home offers 3 bedrooms with updated bathrooms, travertine floors, a cozy florida room overlooking the meticulously manicured large back yard complete with a custom heated pool, spacious decking in total privacy. Walk to beach and indulge in the pristine blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Located on the southern tip of Jupiter Island, JIC is patrolled by it's own police force and offers fine dining and world class golf nearby.