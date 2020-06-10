All apartments in Jupiter Farms
9703 Patricia Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:08 AM

9703 Patricia Lane

9703 Patricia Lane · (561) 389-3163
Location

9703 Patricia Lane, Jupiter Farms, FL 33478
Jupiter Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 5812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Annual or seasonal rental (rates will vary). Landlord is willing to add value to the property with fencing, gravel driveway, etc to suit tenant's needs, but this will vary the rate of rental. 5 acres with 12 stall CBS barn. Additional income options on property as well. Property also for sale. High and dry lot. Full bath with washer/dryer hookups, tack room, office, and sleeping/lounge room. Electric and Water at various locations on property. Former ring has base footing. One block south of Riverbend Park access easement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9703 Patricia Lane have any available units?
9703 Patricia Lane has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9703 Patricia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9703 Patricia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9703 Patricia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9703 Patricia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter Farms.
Does 9703 Patricia Lane offer parking?
No, 9703 Patricia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9703 Patricia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9703 Patricia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9703 Patricia Lane have a pool?
No, 9703 Patricia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9703 Patricia Lane have accessible units?
No, 9703 Patricia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9703 Patricia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9703 Patricia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9703 Patricia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9703 Patricia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
