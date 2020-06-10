9703 Patricia Lane

Amenities

Annual or seasonal rental (rates will vary). Landlord is willing to add value to the property with fencing, gravel driveway, etc to suit tenant's needs, but this will vary the rate of rental. 5 acres with 12 stall CBS barn. Additional income options on property as well. Property also for sale. High and dry lot. Full bath with washer/dryer hookups, tack room, office, and sleeping/lounge room. Electric and Water at various locations on property. Former ring has base footing. One block south of Riverbend Park access easement.