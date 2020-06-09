16655 113th Trail N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Enjoy a serene setting with beautiful horses as your morning view from your private oversized screened porch room. This home has a master bedroom with adjoining office area that could be a small 4th bedroom if desired; separated by glass french doors for privacy. 2 master walk in closets. The living, dining and kitchen areas offer a nice open great room feeling again with views of the horses grazing in their pastures. This is a split floor plan with the 2 additiional bedrooms and bath located on the opposite side of the home. You will find 2 separate screened in porch areas to enjoy sunrises and sunset views. All utiliities are included in this home for lease. Included are electric, water, lawncare maintenance, 2 cable boxes and wifi internet service.