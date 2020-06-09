All apartments in Jupiter Farms
16655 113th Trail N
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

16655 113th Trail N

16655 113th Trail North · (561) 723-8963
Location

16655 113th Trail North, Jupiter Farms, FL 33478
Jupiter Farms

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2719 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
internet access
Enjoy a serene setting with beautiful horses as your morning view from your private oversized screened porch room. This home has a master bedroom with adjoining office area that could be a small 4th bedroom if desired; separated by glass french doors for privacy. 2 master walk in closets. The living, dining and kitchen areas offer a nice open great room feeling again with views of the horses grazing in their pastures. This is a split floor plan with the 2 additiional bedrooms and bath located on the opposite side of the home. You will find 2 separate screened in porch areas to enjoy sunrises and sunset views. All utiliities are included in this home for lease. Included are electric, water, lawncare maintenance, 2 cable boxes and wifi internet service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16655 113th Trail N have any available units?
16655 113th Trail N has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16655 113th Trail N have?
Some of 16655 113th Trail N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16655 113th Trail N currently offering any rent specials?
16655 113th Trail N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16655 113th Trail N pet-friendly?
No, 16655 113th Trail N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter Farms.
Does 16655 113th Trail N offer parking?
No, 16655 113th Trail N does not offer parking.
Does 16655 113th Trail N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16655 113th Trail N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16655 113th Trail N have a pool?
No, 16655 113th Trail N does not have a pool.
Does 16655 113th Trail N have accessible units?
No, 16655 113th Trail N does not have accessible units.
Does 16655 113th Trail N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16655 113th Trail N has units with dishwashers.
Does 16655 113th Trail N have units with air conditioning?
No, 16655 113th Trail N does not have units with air conditioning.
