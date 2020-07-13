All apartments in Jupiter Farms
Find more places like 12125 Sandy Run Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter Farms, FL
/
12125 Sandy Run Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

12125 Sandy Run Road

12125 Sandy Run Road · (754) 227-2746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter Farms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12125 Sandy Run Road, Jupiter Farms, FL 33478
Jupiter Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,745

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Nice 1 story home located in Jupiter Farms and close to all types of activities in northern Palm Beach County. Corner home built in 1989 with a nice glass front door that welcomes you to this nice home with vaulted veilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and over an acre of land with large front and back yards. Large porch and deck. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, and snack bar next to a large family room. Master suite features sliding glass floors that exits to the screened porch.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12125 Sandy Run Road have any available units?
12125 Sandy Run Road has a unit available for $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12125 Sandy Run Road have?
Some of 12125 Sandy Run Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12125 Sandy Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
12125 Sandy Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12125 Sandy Run Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12125 Sandy Run Road is pet friendly.
Does 12125 Sandy Run Road offer parking?
Yes, 12125 Sandy Run Road offers parking.
Does 12125 Sandy Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12125 Sandy Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12125 Sandy Run Road have a pool?
No, 12125 Sandy Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 12125 Sandy Run Road have accessible units?
No, 12125 Sandy Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12125 Sandy Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12125 Sandy Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12125 Sandy Run Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12125 Sandy Run Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12125 Sandy Run Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jupiter Farms 1 BedroomsJupiter Farms Apartments with Balconies
Jupiter Farms Apartments with GaragesJupiter Farms Apartments with Parking
Jupiter Farms Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FL
Tamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLFlorida Ridge, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLLakewood Park, FLNorth River Shores, FLHighland Beach, FLGifford, FL
Atlantis, FLHypoluxo, FLPort Salerno, FLRiver Park, FLPalm City, FLThe Acreage, FLVero Beach South, FLHutchinson Island South, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLTequesta, FLWestgate, FLLighthouse Point, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity