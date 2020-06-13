Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:00 AM

245 Apartments for rent in Juno Ridge, FL with balcony

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1850 Holman 1 Drive
1850 Holman Drive, Juno Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUT SIDE PARADISE! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT PRICED BRIGHT AND AIRY SINGLE FAMILY HOME, NICE NEW FRONT DECK AND FULLY FENCED BACK AND FRONT YARD.FEATURING A EXTRA LARGE BEDROOM AND FLOOR PLAN. UPDATES INCLUDE DARK CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1927 Doffer Lane
1927 Doffer Lane, Juno Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
Large 2/2 condo available for quick move in. Freshly painted with newer kitchen appliances. Washer/dryer in condo. NNo HOA restrictions, so most vehicles permitted. Tile floors throughout. Building is professionally landscaped and maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Juno Ridge
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
32 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
336 Golfview Rd.
336 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1143 sqft
This amazing condo is located directly on the intracoastal waterway with a large swimming pool, Tiki Hut, BBQ area and Bocce Court in addition to gym, game room, library and community room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
115 Bay Colony Drive N
115 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1509 sqft
WOW! FABULOUS Spacious 1st Floor Private 3/2 Corner Condo located in an Intracoastal Marina community *** with 40 ft.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
500 Uno Lago Drive
500 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live close to the beach without the beach prices! Meticulously maintained and updated 1st floor condo with a beautiful view of the lake. New appliances and wood-like tile flooring throughout. Everything has been updated.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2779 Ravella Way
2779 Ravella Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2514 San Pietro Circle
2514 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Gated, waterfront living at it's best and walking distance to the upscale PGA mall. This is a great opportunity to own your multi level dream home with a key west feel.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
735 Cable Beach Lane
735 Cable Beach Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2200 sqft
Welcome to beautiful gated community of Propserity Harbor. Your tenants will just love this home . Newly redone. Screened in backyard for your privacy backing up to a preserve.new floors, Master bathroom just redone and laundry room newly renovated.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
300 Uno Lago Drive
300 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1446 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished 3 Bed / 2 Bath Lakefront Condo! High Ceilings, Tile Floors In Main Living Space & Plenty Of Natural Light! Spectacular View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Balcony! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Waterway Condominiums
1 Unit Available
308 Golfview Road
308 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1054 sqft
Meticulously clean unit in North Palm Beach is ready for a great 2021 seasonal tenant! Waterway West is a well-kept condo building on the intracoastal with amazing views, pool, clubhouse with a small gym, pool table, kitchen, and flat screen to

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Maheu
1 Unit Available
12046 Prosperity Farms Road
12046 Prosperity Farms Road, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1855 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated 4 Bed/3 Bath Home Surrounded By Huge Oak Trees with a Long Water View Lagoon W/Ocean Access. Fully Furnished for your comfort.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2808 Amalei Drive
2808 Amalei Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom 3rd floor condo. Split bedrooms, large living and dining area. Balcony overlooking the development. Resort style pool, clubhouse, gym, saunas. Close to the beautiful Gardens Mall, beaches, resaurants. Must see.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
23 Teach Road
23 East Teach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2214 sqft
BRING YOUR BOAT UP TO 80 FEET! This direct waterfront home in Pirates Cove has a dock that will accommodate an 80' boat, (no fixed bridges), private water views, gorgeous white porcelain tile throughout the living area, nice kitchen w/ updated

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2811 Grande Parkway
2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1564 sqft
One of the largest and one of the best units available for rent in this popular gated condo complex.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
432 Bay Colony Drive N
432 Bay Colony Drive North, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1792 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live a resort style life at this award winning Intracoastal community. Fully furnished 3/3 with a four month minimum as per the association.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2661 Ravella Lane
2661 Ravella Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2096 sqft
Beautiful 3 story town home located in upscale, gated community with gorgeous resort styled amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2806 Veronia Drive
2806 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
57 Marina Gardens Drive
57 Marinia Gardens Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1924 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 57 Marina Gardens Drive in Palm Beach Gardens. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 38

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
390 Golfview Road
390 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1624 sqft
Close to the Benjamin School, shopping, restaurants, Intracoastal Marina, Singer Island Beaches and MacArthur State Park, this intracoastal community in the heart of North Palm Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3 Marina Gardens Drive
3 Marinia Gardens Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3141 sqft
3 Story Tuscan Townhouse Fully Furnished 3 Bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 Car Garage with Private Glass Elevator in Gated Community overlooking Soverel Harbour Marina.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Uno Lago
1 Unit Available
800 Uno Lago Drive
800 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1192 sqft
Come see this beautifully furnished 2/2 condo in this sought after development of Ocean Trace in Juno Beach.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oak Harbour
1 Unit Available
441 Coral Cove Drive
441 Coral Cove Drive, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1659 sqft
Rarely available short term unfurnished rental in the gated community of Oak Harbour. End unit with long driveway, 2 car attached garage, pecan wood flooring throughout living area. Owner will consider a shorter term lease than 6 months.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Juno Ridge, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Juno Ridge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

