2 bedroom apartments
173 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Juno Ridge, FL
1927 Doffer Lane
1927 Doffer Lane, Juno Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
Large 2/2 condo available for quick move in. Freshly painted with newer kitchen appliances. Washer/dryer in condo. NNo HOA restrictions, so most vehicles permitted. Tile floors throughout. Building is professionally landscaped and maintained.
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.
Uno Lago
200 Uno Lago Dr
200 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1192 sqft
Short Term Furnished Rental Available 10/02/2020-12/31/2020 at $1595/m or the winter season at $4000/m. Lease under 6 months pay 13% Sales tax, $200 Clean fee. Available For Winter Season 2021.
336 Golfview Rd.
336 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1143 sqft
This amazing condo is located directly on the intracoastal waterway with a large swimming pool, Tiki Hut, BBQ area and Bocce Court in addition to gym, game room, library and community room.
Uno Lago
600 Uno Lago Drive
600 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Beautifully furnished/remolded condo in this sought out development of OCEAN TRACE in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake/pool views from 2nd story, end unit.Renovated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.
Uno Lago
500 Uno Lago Drive
500 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1192 sqft
Meticulously maintained and updated 1st floor condo with a beautiful view of the lake. New appliances and wood-like tile flooring throughout. Everything has been updated.
Old Port Cove
124 Lakeshore Drive
124 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1424 sqft
Great Views to the Ocean along Singer Island. This condo is currently unfurnished, photos are from a previous tenant. Just to give you a feel for how it looks when furnished. Great Building with wonderful amenities, Pool, Club House, etc.
2802 Sarento Place
2802 Sarrento Place, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1149 sqft
Annual Rental $1650/month Includes: water. Tenant pays electric, , phone, wifi, cable. First, Last, 1 - month Security due upon signing. Assc. App Fee $100 and REfundale security deposit of $500 for Association. Association Approval Req.
1200 Marine Way
1200 Marine Way East, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1220 sqft
Available July 1st 2020! Annual rental available in the 24 hr manned gated waterfront marina community of Old Port Cove. Enjoy Intracoastal and ocean views from this meticulously maintained 2 Bed 2.
Waterway Condominiums
308 Golfview Road
308 Golfview Road, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1054 sqft
Meticulously clean unit in North Palm Beach is ready for a great 2021 seasonal tenant! Waterway West is a well-kept condo building on the intracoastal with amazing views, pool, clubhouse with a small gym, pool table, kitchen, and flat screen to
2808 Amalei Drive
2808 Amalei Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1149 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 3rd floor condo. Split bedrooms, large living and dining area. Balcony overlooking the development. Resort style pool, clubhouse, gym, saunas. Close to the beautiful Gardens Mall, beaches, resaurants. Must see.
2661 Ravella Lane
2661 Ravella Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2096 sqft
Beautiful 3 story town home located in upscale, gated community with gorgeous resort styled amenities.
Uno Lago
800 Uno Lago Drive
800 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1192 sqft
Come see this beautifully furnished 2/2 condo in this sought after development of Ocean Trace in Juno Beach.
2511 San Pietro Circle
2511 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1939 sqft
Luxury 3-story Townhome desirable & gated Harbour Oaks. Located near Gardens Mall, Highway & beach. Features include 2 master suites on the top floor, office/den or 3rd bethroom on 1st floor, washer and dryer. basic cable and water included.
Uno Lago
700 Uno Lago Drive
700 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1358 sqft
Spectacular 3rd Floor Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Enjoy The Magnificent View Of The Lake From Your Own Private Patio! Gated Community Has 2 Pools w/ Jacuzzi Tubs, Fitness Center & BBQ Area! Minutes From The Beach, Boating, Golf, Downtown
Twelve Oaks
1660 Twelve Oaks Way
1660 Twelve Oaks Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Beautiful, Peaceful & Private Seasonal Rental in Guard Gated Private Marina Community with Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Manager & Staff on site and Boat Slip available to rent! Fully Furnished, Move In Ready Condo on the Top Third Floor overlooking
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1072 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1044 sqft
Located just steps from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, just east of I-95. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Mira Flores
11900 Valencia Gardens Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Quaye at Palm Beach Gardens
10000 S Gardens Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1453 sqft
This pet-friendly, green community offers a pool, 24-hour gym, cyber caf̩ and clubhouse. Units are smoke-free and feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and patios/balconies. The Gardens Mall and Old Palm Golf Club are nearby.
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1200 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.