2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
130 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jensen Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1971 NE Collins Circle NE
1971 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
Spacious, well-maintained 2/2 townhouse. and living room have glass sliding doors leading out to the patio.located in Savannas Club features 13 condo buildings situated in the active town of Jensen Beach.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2176 NE Rustic Place
2176 Northeast Rustic Place, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
Super Condition for this 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Jensen Beach! Freshly Painted, Tile & Vinyl Throughout + The Large Enclosed Florida Room makes a Great Family/Office/Flex/Bonus Room!! Large Utility Room offers a Full Size Washer & Dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
300-2 LAKE AVENUE
300-2 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1114 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2235 NE Rustic Place
2235 Northeast Rustic Place, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1073 sqft
Charming duplex available for annual lease in Fishermans Haven. Tiled throughout with large bonus room off of the family room. Close to beaches, shopping, markets, and downtown Jensen Beach.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
216 NE Seabreeze Way
216 NE Sea Breeze Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Lovely, well-maintained home. Fully furnished seasonal rental. Located in Jensen Beach where there is something for everyone from live music, local coffee shops, pier fishing to excellent dining and art galleries.
1 of 11
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2190 NE Rustic Way
2190 Northeast Rustic Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
843 sqft
GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME IN QUAINT JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH, 1/2 DUPLEX, SIDE BY SIDE, WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM, BEDROOM, MAN-CAVE, OFFICE OR HOBBY ROOM.
Results within 1 mile of Jensen Beach
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2257 DILL LANE
2257 Southeast Dill Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2/2/1 with a Fenced Yard - Great 2/2/1 Tile in Living Areas, Newer Kitchen, Screened Porch, Fenced Yard (RLNE5818329)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3693 NW Adriatic Ln 5-104
3693 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1074 sqft
First Floor Condo in Community that offer Resort Style Amenities - First floor, all tile with a screened in patio. Washer and Dryer in unit. You will also have access to community pool, spa, gym, indoor racquet ball room, tennis court.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3721 NW Mediterranean Lane
3721 NW Mediterranean Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1065 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd floor upstairs unit has newer wood laminate flooring, walk in closet and nice screened in balcony. The 1 car garage is right next to the entrance of the apartment.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
44 NE Nautical Drive
44 NE Nautical Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 2018 built home in Ocean Breeze Resort, river views from upper balcony, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
200 SE Four Winds Drive
200 Southeast Four Winds Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Quiet location in snug Harbor two bedroom two bathroom upstairs unit with a spacious floor plan. Large bedrooms and large kitchen. Washer dryer in unit, screened lanai, community pool and covered parking.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2737 SE Brevard Avenue
2737 Southeast Brevard Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
924 sqft
Won't last !!!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
165 NE Buoy Way
165 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath offered fully furnished as an annual rental. Fantastic amenities and walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach and a 5 minute drive to area beaches. Enjoy a piece of Key West in Jensen Beach..
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
242 NE Ebbtide Way
242 NE Ebbtide Way, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Available May 20, 2020 through Jan 15th 2021 or any 90 day rental period. Location, location, location. Walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach, restaurants, coffee houses , key west style shops. 5 minute drive to area beaches.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2929 SE Ocean Boulevard N
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
992 sqft
Charming furnished 2/2 condo in Cedar Pointe. This second floor unit comes fully furnished. New kitchen back splash.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3991 NE Breakwater Drive
3991 Northeast Breakwater Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1494 sqft
Live at the Beach! Bring your boat!! Boat slip and lift available for rent. Hutchinson Island single family home. Only ½ mile to the beautiful beaches of Jensen Beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3492 NE Causeway Boulevard
3492 Northeast Causeway Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1102 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3492 NE Causeway Boulevard in Martin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
675 NW Flagler Avenue
675 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1266 sqft
Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3941 NE Breakwater Drive
3941 Northeast Breakwater Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2091 sqft
LOVELY OLD FLORIDA COMMUNITY, RIGHT ON THE INTRACOASTAL MINUTES FROM BEACH, FEATURES SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS ETC LOFT ALSO SLEEPS 2, OFFICE, DELIGHTFUL NEIGHBORHOOD.
Results within 5 miles of Jensen Beach
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10044 S Ocean Dr. #903
10044 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1197 sqft
10044 S Ocean Dr. #903 Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850992)
