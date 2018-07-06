All apartments in Jensen Beach
Last updated May 1 2020 at 6:58 PM

3544 NE Sandra Drive

3544 Northeast Sandra Drive · (772) 209-0846
Location

3544 Northeast Sandra Drive, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to this 3 Bed Room/ 2 Bath CBS Home, with a large private fenced in yard, completely renovated and located within walking distance to down town Jensen and the Indian river. This home can be rented unfurnished at $1950.00 per month or furnished at $2375.00 a month. This is a turn key property if it is rented furnished. Just bring your cloths and tooth brush. Annual rental only. Enjoy this Florida ,Sunny, Beach town with friendly people lots of Restaurants and entertainment or relax in your private back yard. This home is minutes to the Treasure coast mall, down town Stuart, Beautiful Beaches, local boat ramps, and the well known Martin county/ Jensen Beach High School highly rated school system. Home also has a Charging system for quick charging your hybrid automobile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 NE Sandra Drive have any available units?
3544 NE Sandra Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3544 NE Sandra Drive have?
Some of 3544 NE Sandra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 NE Sandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3544 NE Sandra Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 NE Sandra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3544 NE Sandra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jensen Beach.
Does 3544 NE Sandra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3544 NE Sandra Drive does offer parking.
Does 3544 NE Sandra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3544 NE Sandra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 NE Sandra Drive have a pool?
No, 3544 NE Sandra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3544 NE Sandra Drive have accessible units?
No, 3544 NE Sandra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 NE Sandra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 NE Sandra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 NE Sandra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3544 NE Sandra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
