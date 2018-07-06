3544 NE Sandra Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this 3 Bed Room/ 2 Bath CBS Home, with a large private fenced in yard, completely renovated and located within walking distance to down town Jensen and the Indian river. This home can be rented unfurnished at $1950.00 per month or furnished at $2375.00 a month. This is a turn key property if it is rented furnished. Just bring your cloths and tooth brush. Annual rental only. Enjoy this Florida ,Sunny, Beach town with friendly people lots of Restaurants and entertainment or relax in your private back yard. This home is minutes to the Treasure coast mall, down town Stuart, Beautiful Beaches, local boat ramps, and the well known Martin county/ Jensen Beach High School highly rated school system. Home also has a Charging system for quick charging your hybrid automobile.