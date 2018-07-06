1915 NE Collins Circle

Amenities

Light, Bright, and Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo in the Heart of Jensen Beach! Great Location in the back of the community in a single story building. No stairs and no one living above you! Tile throughout, freshly painted, stacked washer & dryer on porch, and much more. Cable and water included! Community offers 2 pools (one heated), clubhouse with billiards table, library, activities, and bar-b-que area. Close to downtown Jensen Beach, Shopping, Dining, Beaches, and Great Schools. Trucks ok. No pets. No smoking. Ready for immediate occupancy.