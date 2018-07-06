All apartments in Jensen Beach
1915 NE Collins Circle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

1915 NE Collins Circle

1915 Northeast Collins Circle · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1915 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 903 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
pool table
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
Light, Bright, and Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo in the Heart of Jensen Beach! Great Location in the back of the community in a single story building. No stairs and no one living above you! Tile throughout, freshly painted, stacked washer & dryer on porch, and much more. Cable and water included! Community offers 2 pools (one heated), clubhouse with billiards table, library, activities, and bar-b-que area. Close to downtown Jensen Beach, Shopping, Dining, Beaches, and Great Schools. Trucks ok. No pets. No smoking. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 NE Collins Circle have any available units?
1915 NE Collins Circle has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1915 NE Collins Circle have?
Some of 1915 NE Collins Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 NE Collins Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1915 NE Collins Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 NE Collins Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1915 NE Collins Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jensen Beach.
Does 1915 NE Collins Circle offer parking?
No, 1915 NE Collins Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1915 NE Collins Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 NE Collins Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 NE Collins Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1915 NE Collins Circle has a pool.
Does 1915 NE Collins Circle have accessible units?
No, 1915 NE Collins Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 NE Collins Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 NE Collins Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 NE Collins Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 NE Collins Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
