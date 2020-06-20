9315 Crabtree Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more.



Terms:

- $1110.00 month (12-month lease)

- Security deposit starting $1110.00

- $45 application fee Non-Refundable -- per person over the age of 18

- A tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

- Cooling System: Central Air

- 1066 Square Feet



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call 1(727) 877-1572 or Email: 9315-crabtree-ln@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE2646034)