Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

9315 Crabtree Lane

9315 Crabtree Lane · (727) 877-1572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Jasmine Estates
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9315 Crabtree Lane · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more.

Terms:
- $1110.00 month (12-month lease)
- Security deposit starting $1110.00
- $45 application fee Non-Refundable -- per person over the age of 18
- A tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Cooling System: Central Air
- 1066 Square Feet

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call 1(727) 877-1572 or Email: 9315-crabtree-ln@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE2646034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 Crabtree Lane have any available units?
9315 Crabtree Lane has a unit available for $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9315 Crabtree Lane have?
Some of 9315 Crabtree Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9315 Crabtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9315 Crabtree Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 Crabtree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9315 Crabtree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9315 Crabtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9315 Crabtree Lane does offer parking.
Does 9315 Crabtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9315 Crabtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 Crabtree Lane have a pool?
No, 9315 Crabtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9315 Crabtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 9315 Crabtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 Crabtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9315 Crabtree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9315 Crabtree Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9315 Crabtree Lane has units with air conditioning.
