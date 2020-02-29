All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

7131 Nova Scotia Dr

7131 Nova Scotia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7131 Nova Scotia Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Two bedroom, two bath, fenced home! Lawn service included! Washer/Dryer included! Pest control included!
Welcome home to this fresh, clean move-in ready house! with over 1325 square feet of living space. This home is great for entertaining with it's large, windowed and screend, true Florida-room! Sit back, relax and enjoy the sunset while grilling and taking in the beautifully manicured lawn. This home boast fresh paint, new roof, and new AC. Both bedrooms have good smelling cedar-lined closets. Property has no carpet for ease of cleaning. The home is located convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, Trinity hospital and expressway. Call today to inquire. One small dog and/or cat welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7131 Nova Scotia Dr have any available units?
7131 Nova Scotia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7131 Nova Scotia Dr have?
Some of 7131 Nova Scotia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7131 Nova Scotia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7131 Nova Scotia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7131 Nova Scotia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7131 Nova Scotia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7131 Nova Scotia Dr offer parking?
No, 7131 Nova Scotia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7131 Nova Scotia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7131 Nova Scotia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7131 Nova Scotia Dr have a pool?
No, 7131 Nova Scotia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7131 Nova Scotia Dr have accessible units?
No, 7131 Nova Scotia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7131 Nova Scotia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7131 Nova Scotia Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7131 Nova Scotia Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7131 Nova Scotia Dr has units with air conditioning.

