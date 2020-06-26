All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated April 5 2019 at 5:05 PM

821 2nd Street North - 8

821 2nd St N
Location

821 2nd St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
You couldn't ask for a more perfect location and setting than this "cottage" apartment. Set back off the street, this quiet enclave of garden apartments is only a 2 block walk to the ocean and all the great restaurant and shops Jacksonville Beach has to offer!! Apartment has refurbished kitchen cabinets, brand new counter tops, subway tile back splash, as well as all new ceiling fans & window blinds. Apartment comes with a dedicated onsite parking space, and plenty of guest parking out front. Pets are welcome with NO pet fee. There is no washer/dryer in this unit, nor are there any shared W/Ds onsite. Electric & water are separately metered; garbage and pest control are included. If interested, please call or text Glenn Katz @ (904) 923-9300 or send an email to SpencerCaseyHoldings@gmail.com.
Property has 9 garden-level units in four separate one-story buildings. Three of the buildings are duplexes with 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments. The fourth building is a triplex, with two 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments, and one 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Property has eleven (11) on site parking spaces, and another six (6) off-site parking spaces directly in front of the property. It is located a short 2 block walk to the beach and the downtown Jacksonville Beach commercial district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 2nd Street North - 8 have any available units?
821 2nd Street North - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 821 2nd Street North - 8 have?
Some of 821 2nd Street North - 8's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 2nd Street North - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
821 2nd Street North - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 2nd Street North - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 2nd Street North - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 821 2nd Street North - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 821 2nd Street North - 8 offers parking.
Does 821 2nd Street North - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 2nd Street North - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 2nd Street North - 8 have a pool?
No, 821 2nd Street North - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 821 2nd Street North - 8 have accessible units?
No, 821 2nd Street North - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 821 2nd Street North - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 2nd Street North - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 2nd Street North - 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 821 2nd Street North - 8 has units with air conditioning.
