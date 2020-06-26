821 2nd Street North - 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

You couldn't ask for a more perfect location and setting than this "cottage" apartment. Set back off the street, this quiet enclave of garden apartments is only a 2 block walk to the ocean and all the great restaurant and shops Jacksonville Beach has to offer!! Apartment has refurbished kitchen cabinets, brand new counter tops, subway tile back splash, as well as all new ceiling fans & window blinds. Apartment comes with a dedicated onsite parking space, and plenty of guest parking out front. Pets are welcome with NO pet fee. There is no washer/dryer in this unit, nor are there any shared W/Ds onsite. Electric & water are separately metered; garbage and pest control are included. If interested, please call or text Glenn Katz @ (904) 923-9300 or send an email to SpencerCaseyHoldings@gmail.com.

Property has 9 garden-level units in four separate one-story buildings. Three of the buildings are duplexes with 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments. The fourth building is a triplex, with two 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments, and one 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Property has eleven (11) on site parking spaces, and another six (6) off-site parking spaces directly in front of the property. It is located a short 2 block walk to the beach and the downtown Jacksonville Beach commercial district.