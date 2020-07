Amenities

2 story townhome in Jax Beach that is move-in ready! This townhome has 1818 square feet of living space, including 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and subway tile back-splash. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. 1 cat garage offers covered and secured parking. Pets are welcome. Call today!