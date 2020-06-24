All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
4088 Coastal Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:56 PM

4088 Coastal Avenue

4088 Coastal Ave · No Longer Available
Jacksonville Beach
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4088 Coastal Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Rare opportunity to rent one of the newest and largest homes in South Jax Beach. 4 bd & 2.5 bath + separate Office and Loft. Enjoy a gourmet chef kitchen with top of line GE appliances, large quartz island and farmhouse sink with french doors onto the back patio; Open light and bright floor plan with wood floors in the main living area, spacious secondary bedrooms , large loft, master spa retreat with quartz countertops, rain shower head and his and her closets. Fenced backyard, lawn care included. Cruise to the beach, restaurants and shopping from this one of a kind rental. AVAILABLE APRIL 5TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4088 Coastal Avenue have any available units?
4088 Coastal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 4088 Coastal Avenue have?
Some of 4088 Coastal Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4088 Coastal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4088 Coastal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4088 Coastal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4088 Coastal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 4088 Coastal Avenue offer parking?
No, 4088 Coastal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4088 Coastal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4088 Coastal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4088 Coastal Avenue have a pool?
No, 4088 Coastal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4088 Coastal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4088 Coastal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4088 Coastal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4088 Coastal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4088 Coastal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4088 Coastal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
