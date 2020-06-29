All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
4 20th Ave S House
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

4 20th Ave S House

4 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4 20th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beach Front Living! - Welcome to the Beach! This 3 story townhouse has been fully renovated from top to bottom. 2 car attached garage with keypad access. Hardwood floors throughout, open concept kitchen and living room with massive outdoor balcony with unobstructed views of the beach and surf! This 3 bed/3 bath FULLY FURNISHED property will make you never want to live the beach. All bedrooms upstairs, including a master suite with dual closets, entire marble shower with double shower heads, and a private outdoor balcony with direct beach views. Laundry located inside, as well as all utilities, internet, and cable included in rental. Added bonus is there are 2 bikes, a long board, and propane gas grill usage with rental.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5446985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 20th Ave S House have any available units?
4 20th Ave S House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 4 20th Ave S House have?
Some of 4 20th Ave S House's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 20th Ave S House currently offering any rent specials?
4 20th Ave S House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 20th Ave S House pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 20th Ave S House is pet friendly.
Does 4 20th Ave S House offer parking?
Yes, 4 20th Ave S House offers parking.
Does 4 20th Ave S House have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 20th Ave S House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 20th Ave S House have a pool?
No, 4 20th Ave S House does not have a pool.
Does 4 20th Ave S House have accessible units?
No, 4 20th Ave S House does not have accessible units.
Does 4 20th Ave S House have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 20th Ave S House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 20th Ave S House have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 20th Ave S House does not have units with air conditioning.
