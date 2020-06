Amenities

The Metropolitan - Breath taking ocean view. watch Blue Angle air show and July 4th fire works from own living room. You can see the ocean view at day time, night time you can see the City light view. Guard at lobby. 2 secured parking spots in parking garage. If you need more than 2 parking spots, you can rent separately from building owner for a fee. Only 26 resident living in the building. 8 and 9 th floor are resident, 6 and 7 th floor are business. 1 to 5 are parking garage. This is fully furnished condo. 1 outside patio. Jacksonville Beach Pier in front of building. price is based on 1 year lease. Owner will rent it furnished without utilities included for $4500/month. for $4995/month all utilities are included



