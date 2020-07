Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Oceanfront 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in South Jacksonville beach, Large balcony with direct oceanfront views. Tile throughout an ocean views from the master suite. Condo has an oceanfront community pool, washer and dryer included. This one won't last long. NO PETS PER THE HOA. AVAILABLE MAY 1ST.