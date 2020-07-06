All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

211 North 8th Street Unit

211 8th St N · No Longer Available
Location

211 8th St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
- 8 Unit Apartment Building in theHeart of Jax Beach
- 8 blocks to the ocean, 4 blocks to Publix, many bars/restaurants nearby
- 1bed, 1bath
- stackable washer/dryer in each unit
- deck/grill station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 North 8th Street Unit have any available units?
211 North 8th Street Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 211 North 8th Street Unit have?
Some of 211 North 8th Street Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 North 8th Street Unit currently offering any rent specials?
211 North 8th Street Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 North 8th Street Unit pet-friendly?
No, 211 North 8th Street Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 211 North 8th Street Unit offer parking?
No, 211 North 8th Street Unit does not offer parking.
Does 211 North 8th Street Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 North 8th Street Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 North 8th Street Unit have a pool?
No, 211 North 8th Street Unit does not have a pool.
Does 211 North 8th Street Unit have accessible units?
No, 211 North 8th Street Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 211 North 8th Street Unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 North 8th Street Unit has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 North 8th Street Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 North 8th Street Unit does not have units with air conditioning.

