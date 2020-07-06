211 North 8th Street Unit

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bbq/grill microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

- 8 Unit Apartment Building in theHeart of Jax Beach

- 8 blocks to the ocean, 4 blocks to Publix, many bars/restaurants nearby

- 1bed, 1bath

- stackable washer/dryer in each unit

- deck/grill station