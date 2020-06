Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Two blocks to beach!! Great location in gated community with gated bulding as well. Nice ground floor unit with tile throughout living room, kitchen and baths and carpet in bedrooms. stackable washer and dryer included in rent and master bathroom has nice tub with sliding glass doors. 2nd bath has stand up shower and french pedestal sink. Vacant and easy to show. Close to shops, schools and restaurants.