Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
1480 Blue Heron Lane West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1480 Blue Heron Lane West

1480 Blue Heron Ln E · No Longer Available
Location

1480 Blue Heron Ln E, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Beautifully maintained 4BR/4BA all Brick home, in gated community with easy access to JTB and minutes to the beach. Open floor plan for easy family living. Ceramic tile, hardwood floors,vaulted and tray ceilings. Master BR with French doors to enclosed patio. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and prep island that overlooking family room. Formal dining and living room 2 car side entry garage. Cute, private yard that you can admire from the stunning Florida room that is fully enclosed. Great community with amenities that include sparkling swimming pool, tennis courts and children's play area.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane West have any available units?
1480 Blue Heron Lane West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1480 Blue Heron Lane West have?
Some of 1480 Blue Heron Lane West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 Blue Heron Lane West currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Blue Heron Lane West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Blue Heron Lane West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1480 Blue Heron Lane West is pet friendly.
Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane West offer parking?
Yes, 1480 Blue Heron Lane West offers parking.
Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 Blue Heron Lane West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane West have a pool?
Yes, 1480 Blue Heron Lane West has a pool.
Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane West have accessible units?
No, 1480 Blue Heron Lane West does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 Blue Heron Lane West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 Blue Heron Lane West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 Blue Heron Lane West does not have units with air conditioning.
