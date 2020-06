Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Smell the salt air in this 2/2 just 4 blocks from the ocean! - 2nd month's rent free with immediate move in! - 4 blocks from ocean! Second month's rent free with immediate move in! Red brick, end unit town-home with private front entrance and side fence, 2 large bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, large living, dining room, efficient galley kitchen, separate laundry room with large storage closet. Covered back porch with privacy fence.



