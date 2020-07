Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym pool

Well located one bedroom condo close to pool and clubhouse. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedroom. Stainless appliances, granite counters, maple cabinets. Sunny east-west views in open floor plan. Beautiful community amenities including clubouse, summer kitchen and outdoor living areas, zero edge pool, sunset dock with gas fire pit, fitness center and beautiful, shaded grounds with lots of walking paths and pretty views. Beach is just steps away.