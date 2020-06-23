104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11

Amenities

Resort Style Living within Walking Distance to the Beach! -

1179 sq. ft. 2BR/2BA Ground Floor Condo in the Beach Community of Ocean's Edge located in Jacksonville Beach with Wooden Floors throughout! Spacious Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Separate Dining Area with Wet Bar. Well appointed Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Plenty of Cabinets overlooks the entire Living Area. Generous Master Suite includes Double Vanities, Separate Shower, Garden Tub and Walk-in Closet. Guest Bedroom also includes a Walk-in Closet. Community features resort style amenities to include Zero Edge Pool, Cabanas, Summer Kitchen, Gym and Putting Green. Located one block from the Beach! Pets ok with additional Pet Fee.



Additional Information:



Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.



