Jacksonville Beach, FL
104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11

104 Laguna Villas Blvd · No Longer Available
Jacksonville Beach
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

104 Laguna Villas Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Resort Style Living within Walking Distance to the Beach!
1179 sq. ft. 2BR/2BA Ground Floor Condo in the Beach Community of Ocean's Edge located in Jacksonville Beach with Wooden Floors throughout! Spacious Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Separate Dining Area with Wet Bar. Well appointed Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Plenty of Cabinets overlooks the entire Living Area. Generous Master Suite includes Double Vanities, Separate Shower, Garden Tub and Walk-in Closet. Guest Bedroom also includes a Walk-in Closet. Community features resort style amenities to include Zero Edge Pool, Cabanas, Summer Kitchen, Gym and Putting Green. Located one block from the Beach! Pets ok with additional Pet Fee.

Additional Information:

Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

This home is managed locally from Northeast Florida by the responsible, attentive and service focused Property Managers of NestTenders.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 have any available units?
104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 have?
Some of 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 currently offering any rent specials?
104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 is pet friendly.
Does 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 offer parking?
No, 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 does not offer parking.
Does 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 have a pool?
Yes, 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 has a pool.
Does 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 have accessible units?
No, 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Laguna Villa Boulevard Unit F-11 does not have units with air conditioning.
