15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool pool table hot tub internet access

The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......just a short drive to the beach.



This condo features a fully equipped kitchen and separate laundry room including a full size washer and dryer. The community amenities include exercise gym, club house, pool, pool table and more! Don't wait......call Malt Realty today to book your vacation getaway today! (239) 936-1320.



Available:

Now thru November 2020 - $1,500 / mo

December 2020 - $2,200 / mo

January 2021 thru March 2021 - $3,000.00 / mo

April 2020 - $2,200 / mo



Fees and Taxes:

$1000 Refundable Security Deposit

$250 Cleaning Fee

$200 Booking Fee

11.5% Tourist Tax



In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1860992)