All apartments in Iona
Find more places like 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iona, FL
/
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204

15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204 · (239) 936-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......just a short drive to the beach.

This condo features a fully equipped kitchen and separate laundry room including a full size washer and dryer. The community amenities include exercise gym, club house, pool, pool table and more! Don't wait......call Malt Realty today to book your vacation getaway today! (239) 936-1320.

Available:
Now thru November 2020 - $1,500 / mo
December 2020 - $2,200 / mo
January 2021 thru March 2021 - $3,000.00 / mo
April 2020 - $2,200 / mo

Fees and Taxes:
$1000 Refundable Security Deposit
$250 Cleaning Fee
$200 Booking Fee
11.5% Tourist Tax

In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1860992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 have any available units?
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 have?
Some of 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 currently offering any rent specials?
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 pet-friendly?
No, 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 offer parking?
No, 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 does not offer parking.
Does 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 have a pool?
Yes, 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 has a pool.
Does 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 have accessible units?
No, 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe
Iona, FL 33908
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr
Iona, FL 33908

Similar Pages

Iona 1 BedroomsIona 2 Bedrooms
Iona Apartments with GymIona Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Iona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FL
Lely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity