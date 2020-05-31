All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 825 E GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
825 E GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated May 31 2020 at 3:02 AM

825 E GULF BOULEVARD

825 East Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

825 East Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Owner is agent....This home has direct view of the intercostal with a BOAT LIFT included and DOCK where you can spend your time fishing or watching the beautiful breath taking view of the sunrises. It is WALKING DISTANCE TO INDIAN ROCKS BEACH and all the restaurants. The home offers sky lights, sconces and track lighting making the home light and bright. It also includes ceiling fans living areas and upstairs bedrooms, granite countertops, porcelain tile and laminate flooring through out with absolutely no carpet in the home. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and all new cabinets. Plenty of storage for all the beach toys. Washer & dryer is included for your convenience. The floor plan is flexible with a downstairs bedroom or office with a full bath. This is a must see and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 E GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
825 E GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 825 E GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 825 E GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 E GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
825 E GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 E GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 825 E GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 825 E GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 825 E GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 825 E GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 E GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 E GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 825 E GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 825 E GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 825 E GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 825 E GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 E GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 E GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 E GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with GarageIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Pool
Indian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee