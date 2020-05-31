825 E GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Owner is agent....This home has direct view of the intercostal with a BOAT LIFT included and DOCK where you can spend your time fishing or watching the beautiful breath taking view of the sunrises. It is WALKING DISTANCE TO INDIAN ROCKS BEACH and all the restaurants. The home offers sky lights, sconces and track lighting making the home light and bright. It also includes ceiling fans living areas and upstairs bedrooms, granite countertops, porcelain tile and laminate flooring through out with absolutely no carpet in the home. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and all new cabinets. Plenty of storage for all the beach toys. Washer & dryer is included for your convenience. The floor plan is flexible with a downstairs bedroom or office with a full bath. This is a must see and will not last long.