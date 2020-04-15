All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
661 GARLAND CIRCLE

661 Garland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

661 Garland Circle, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home! Beautifully updated, this WATERFRONT TOWNHOME is located within 4 blocks of the beach and 8 blocks of the IRB city center. Listed for Rent & for Sale. In addition to the ideal location, this 3-STORY BEACHSCAPE has 2 WATERFRONT BALCONIES with southern exposure, as well as a downstairs area converted to a Bonus/flexspace room which leads to the WATERFRONT PATIO, overlooking your kayak & paddleboard launch area! Recently renovated, freshly painted, & meticulously maintained, the home is TURNKEY & READY TO GO, including Newer A/C system and hot water heater. Additional amenities include: Chef's Kitchen including gorgeous Granite countertops, Shaker-style wood cabinets, Double-oven, GORGEOUS HAND-SCRAPED WOOD FLOORING throughout, Light & Bright including 4 skylights, garage door opener and Energy-star appliances. For those looking for a turnkey package w/ Intercoastal Water Views & situated across the street from the beach, this townhome is the perfect fit! The Curlew Landings South community is well managed and has a heated pool, tennis/pickleball courts, up to 2 pets are allowed. HOA Association Covers Flood Insur! Make an appt quickly to see this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 GARLAND CIRCLE have any available units?
661 GARLAND CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 661 GARLAND CIRCLE have?
Some of 661 GARLAND CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 GARLAND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
661 GARLAND CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 GARLAND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 661 GARLAND CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 661 GARLAND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 661 GARLAND CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 661 GARLAND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 GARLAND CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 GARLAND CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 661 GARLAND CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 661 GARLAND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 661 GARLAND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 661 GARLAND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 GARLAND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 661 GARLAND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 661 GARLAND CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

