661 GARLAND CIRCLE

Welcome home! Beautifully updated, this WATERFRONT TOWNHOME is located within 4 blocks of the beach and 8 blocks of the IRB city center. Listed for Rent & for Sale. In addition to the ideal location, this 3-STORY BEACHSCAPE has 2 WATERFRONT BALCONIES with southern exposure, as well as a downstairs area converted to a Bonus/flexspace room which leads to the WATERFRONT PATIO, overlooking your kayak & paddleboard launch area! Recently renovated, freshly painted, & meticulously maintained, the home is TURNKEY & READY TO GO, including Newer A/C system and hot water heater. Additional amenities include: Chef's Kitchen including gorgeous Granite countertops, Shaker-style wood cabinets, Double-oven, GORGEOUS HAND-SCRAPED WOOD FLOORING throughout, Light & Bright including 4 skylights, garage door opener and Energy-star appliances. For those looking for a turnkey package w/ Intercoastal Water Views & situated across the street from the beach, this townhome is the perfect fit! The Curlew Landings South community is well managed and has a heated pool, tennis/pickleball courts, up to 2 pets are allowed. HOA Association Covers Flood Insur! Make an appt quickly to see this beautiful home!