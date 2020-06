Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan extra storage microwave furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Really nice Cul de Sac home directly on the Intracoastal Waterway fully furnished with a dock and 10,000 lb boat lift. Open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 full baths Living Room, Florida Room , Dining area, Large kitchen and inside utility. Fantastic Intracoastal view of the water from every room in the house. Extra storage, nice patio area and dock area to sit outside and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Available now.