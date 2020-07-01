512 2ND STREET

Amenities

Waterfront 2/2 condo just a couple blocks from the beach! This condo features an open & split floor plan! Both bedrooms and bathrooms are about the same size & bathrooms are located right next to the bedrooms. Open kitchen overlooking the living room with a breakfast bar. This unit includes a large balcony overlooking the water. This unit includes a 3 car tandem garage. Community pool included! There is also a dock and if you need a boat slip it can be rented. Close to restaurants ,grocery stores, banks, doctors, beach , & bus line. A block away from Holiday Inn Harborside with Splash Harbour Waterpark! Great location! Call today this property won't last!!