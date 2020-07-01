All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

512 2ND STREET

512 2nd Street · (727) 776-2013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Waterfront 2/2 condo just a couple blocks from the beach! This condo features an open & split floor plan! Both bedrooms and bathrooms are about the same size & bathrooms are located right next to the bedrooms. Open kitchen overlooking the living room with a breakfast bar. This unit includes a large balcony overlooking the water. This unit includes a 3 car tandem garage. Community pool included! There is also a dock and if you need a boat slip it can be rented. Close to restaurants ,grocery stores, banks, doctors, beach , & bus line. A block away from Holiday Inn Harborside with Splash Harbour Waterpark! Great location! Call today this property won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 2ND STREET have any available units?
512 2ND STREET has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 2ND STREET have?
Some of 512 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
512 2ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 512 2ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 512 2ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 512 2ND STREET offers parking.
Does 512 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 2ND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 512 2ND STREET has a pool.
Does 512 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 512 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 512 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 2ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 2ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 2ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
